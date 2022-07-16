I tried to care, but nothing happened. I tried feeling guilty about not caring. Again, nothing happened. The fate of American Brittany Griner, the professional women’s basketball player who was arrested and convicted of a crime in Russia, is not a big deal to me. And there are far bigger issues that warrant greater national and government involvement than bringing Brittany home.
Griner was arrested at the airport in Moscow after cannisters containing cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage. That is illegal in Russia. So, is chewing gum in Singapore. When in Russia or any foreign country, don’t do as Americans do. Our constitutional guarantees and privileges don’t matter on foreign soil.
She broke the law in a foreign country. There has been no claim that she was set up or the illegal substance was planted in her belongings. She plead guilty to it. She should deal with the consequences, including the possibility of a 10-year sentence in jail.
This is an individual issue. It is not an American problem. Yet, it is being made into one. It has become a class and gender battle here while she remains in Russia. Her supporters contend that if Griner was an American male basketball star, in particular LaBron James, there would be an international outcry for his release.
Or if she and her other female basketball peers were paid the same salaries as male basketball players, Griner and other women players would not have to play in a foreign country to supplement their income.
Her breaking the law in a foreign country is now any and everybody else’s fault but her own. If only she was a he, and if only her not as popular league paid its not-as-marketable players exorbitant salaries, the whole world would be calling for her freedom. That silly notion has picked up steam. People are actually taking sides. Certainly, America is showing its gender and class biases.
LaBron James has committed some outrageous on-court acts. He is the biggest flopper (falling after faking being touched) in pro basketball and does not hold back from making controversial statements, but I don’t think he would be caught with illegal drugs in Russia. Or even here at home. There is no comparison.
The world knows LaBron James, and Brittany Griner is no LaBron. The pay disparity between men and women professional basketball is also a stretch. Her personal character and poor decision making should not be determined by her earning potential. She is an adult who made a childish choice. She should suffer the adult consequences.
It is inevitable that at some point our government will get involved. Possibly a prisoner swap. I have no clue what Russia thinks an American female professional athlete is worth trading for. We don’t lock up Russians for small drug offenses or even some greater offenses. We send them home.
One thing is certain, Brittany Griner’s freedom is not worth trading for any possible Russian spies we may hold or for easing any economic sanctions we have imposed on Russia.
America is not failing Brittany Griner. She was failed by those who did not teach her the top three rules whenever leaving the house. You do not act a fool at someone else’s house. You don’t act like you are at home when you are not. Don’t embarrass the family. That applied to every member equally. Age, birth rank, gender all irrelevant.
It seems like a good lesson is to be learned from this. However, the only one who seems to need the lesson is Brittany Griner. It’s a safe bet that most U.S. citizens who travel abroad know that you have to respect the laws of the land you’re visiting.
Even LaBron knows that.
