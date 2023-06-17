I am definitely too many years too late, but an apology is due. Nancy Reagan was right. Way back in the 1980s when First Lady Nancy Reagan joined her husband’s reinforced war on drugs campaign, I snickered at her approach. Those old enough might remember her, “Just Say No” suggestion to put an end to the teen drug use epidemic.

It is customary for the First Lady of the United States to take on a specific topic or platform during her husband’s administration. Segregation, mental health, literacy, obesity and fitness, and bullying are just a few initiatives spearheaded by former First Ladies. Nancy Reagan’s main priority was anti-drug use. In particular, she chose teen drug and alcohol abuse as her number one issue to address.

Mrs. Reagan’s “Just Say No” movement began innocently while she was speaking to a group of elementary kids about the pitfalls of drug use. A little girl asked, “Mrs. Reagan, what do you do if someone offers you drugs?” Mrs. Reagan responded, ‘Well, you just say no.’” And many of the country’s critics laughed and laughed.

