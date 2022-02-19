It’s over. We survived impending doom. In case you missed it, there was call to action earlier this week after a reported threat to the preservation to Black History Month at one of our local elementary schools. Oh, my, the audacity to do this in February.
A picture of some books on a cart at Steuben Elementary School in Kankakee made its way to Facebook. The books contained titles with Black History relevance. Somehow word was spread that the books were discovered in the trash or were destined to be trashed. That was all it took to cause an uprising by some concerned of the threat to Black History Month. Someone had to answer for this and had to deal with the consequences. The impudence of removing such books from an elementary school library was unacceptable.
The alarm was sounded fast and loud. Paul Revere would have been proud. I was prepared to grab my musket, leather gunpowder flask, buckskin boots and faux beaver skin cap. It was certainly time to kick some book-banning butt. Because this outrage interrupted my “The Rifleman” marathon, I could hear little Mark McCain’s voice, “Come on, Pa. We can’t let them just get away with this. We have to save those books for the children, Pa.” My own voice told me to do something else.
I’m old. Libraries are a part of my generation’s DNA. It is where we went to learn anything and everything about the world. And it was always a peaceful, safe, quiet, conducive-to-learning environment. Honestly, I am surprised schools still have physical libraries with books and shelves and quiet warnings.
Any and every bit of information a library could offer is now available in the palms of our hands, including any title or topic relating to Black History. And you don’t need to understand the Dewey Decimal System to access it. You can just speak into a device and millions of related items of information will pop up in mere seconds.
All history is important. All history is readily available. Books are still important. But similar to the best beer, if it is not used, it gets moved. And the time to repair, replace or discard books is just one of the responsibilities of a librarian. Questioning why library books of a particular genre might have been destined for removal was a fair question. But the question should have been asked before any other call to action or accusation.
It seems everyone wants to be a “look-at-me, hear-me-roar” activist. Activism is good, but it must include more than an emotional response. My initial interest in this issue was piqued because it involved reading. Any perceived threat to a child’s opportunity or ability to read should be addressed with the utmost urgency.
Why were the books being removed from the school library? Were the books being removed because they were outdated? Or because they were never read because of lack of interest? Or because of the inability to be read?
The concern in this case was misdirected. The importance of the books because of the Black History subject matter was the only issue. There was no call find out the reading level of the students. There was no call offer reading assistance to students.
No, the only call was to make noise. The issue has been resolved by returning the books to the library. However, the high rate of students with reading deficiencies still exists at Steuben Elementary. When will we hear the call tackle that discrepancy? Reading ability should be more important than reading material.
Black History is important. Blacks used to be killed for wanting to learn to read. Today, there is a real struggle to improve reading proficiency of black students. When we value and fight for black history more than we do black future, we aren’t doing anything during black current. But talking.
