Like the line from the song, “You Don’t Miss Your Water (Until Your Well Runs Dry) by William Bell, you don’t know how important every part of your body is until you injure it or lose use of it.
Certainly, a broken bone or deep cut will be readily appreciated.
But, something as simple as a split nail on any finger and that suddenly becomes the most used finger you have.
Or a painful paper cut on any pilca interdigital, the web skin between our fingers, and it’s impossible to avoid using it.
Then, there is that cracked skin at the corner of your nostrils.
And we cannot forget one of the most common simple, painful annoyances, severely chapped lips. It can be the worst.
You don’t realize how much you need your lips to eat, talk, smile or frown. On the other hand, if you spend a considerable amount of your life with a talker, chapped lips on the right person can be a peacemaker.
Without exaggeration, this week I have been the most grateful in my life.
A part of my body returned to normal and I will never take it for granted again.
It wasn’t life-changing, but suddenly unable to do normal everyday functions can knock some sense into you.
Being without the full use of my dominant limb for six months was as mentally draining as it was physically painful and limiting. I need my right arm.
When you deal with young people on a daily basis, you need your dominant arm. Unable to put on a shirt, reach your middle belt loop, dry your back or retrieve something from the back seat from the driver’s seat without pain is one thing.
However, when you can’t meet a kid’s challenge to throw or shoot a ball, it is worse.
You need your dominant arm and for more than just pointing directions.
Fortunately, it didn’t require drugs or medical procedure. But by grace and the help of a truly amazing professional, I’m back with the confidence of the Terminator.
When I can “guaranthree” my shot from deep behind the line or add a little velocity to my dodge ball to impress those a half-century younger that me, the reality of aging can be postponed a while longer.
With most physical changes, the cause is commonly known.
When you are given multiple possible causes with none more probable than the other, it doesn’t beget confidence. Especially when the cause could have been an injury that I am not aware of, bad posture or it just happens at your age. Not the age thing.
I have things to do. Especially now that Mother Nature is signaling it is time to spend more of every day outside. I am not ready to surrender use of any part of my body. I need full, pain-free ability of every part. My physical parts need to match my mental part, which stopped aging long ago.
This ordeal has caused me to do a little pondering. Which would I prefer to lose, my mental capacity or physical ability? I’ve concluded that my mental can go first since I am often accused of not using it anyway. As long as I am physically able to operate, I might be able to get away with doing things I shouldn’t.
I can always blame it on my loss of mental discretion. I would rather be able to get away from danger, real or imagined, than to be fully aware of and trapped in a threatening situation.
Since I am not in that dilemma yet, I’ll continue doing what I am supposed to.
