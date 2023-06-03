...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Because stuff, and particularly bad stuff, tends to run downhill, the frequency of bad stuff that happens in Chicago piques my attention. What happens there won’t necessarily stay there. The first holiday and less than a month under a new administration has not been too welcoming to the newly-elected mayor.
Memorial Day weekend in Chicago saw a surge in gun violence with 53 people shot and 11 fatalities. My curiosity keeps me tuned into the public safety measures anytime a new “sheriff” comes to town.
I do my best to avoid becoming a victim of the Chicago violence by going there as little as possible. Whatever values Chicago has to offer nonresidents, especially entertainment, I can find elsewhere within a reasonable driving distance. Other than staying away, I do cross my fingers for the city and keep hope alive that nothing trickles downward.
I did find Mayor Brandon Johnson’s response to the weekend violence lackluster, lacking in substance and a lot less than reassuring. Stating that moving forward, some changes to his safety plan will be made to curtail the numbers of the weekend gun violence, he offered nothing definitive. Addressing the longstanding issue of gun violence in Chicago won’t be easy or swift. And since building a wall separating our region along the Interstate 80 corridor isn’t feasible, I would offer him one suggestion: Do what the British do.
The city of London instituted a method of reducing public anti-social behavior, including violence. London is not known for epidemic gun violence, but it apparently needed to address its public safety concerns. It is touting its success. For decades, the London subway system has been using classical music, as opposed to classic music, to reduce incidents of bad behavior by boring users of its transportation system.
The music is not to be enjoyed by public troublemakers, it is to annoy them. Other deterrent efforts were made like increasing police presence, surveillance cameras and creating more highly-visible public areas. But, the choice of audio annoyance is given a lot of credit for the reduction in bad behaviors.
Imagine if Chicago implemented such a tactic. Instead of traversing the neighborhoods with guns blasting, cop cars could canvass identified trouble areas pumping up the volume of Mozart’s “Requiem,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” or Bach’s “Toccata and Figure in D Minor.” After just listening to them, I found no inspiration or motivation to do anything construed as bad behavior.
Conversely, a few popular songs currently holding the top spots on the charts could be used as motivation to publicly misbehave. That is if I wanted to.
I realize the absurdity of such a suggestion. Using a form of art to reduce guns and drugs would certainly be met with backlash. The city would be accused of cultural ignorance and for being insensitive to some communities. How dare the government force an anti-cultural art form on people with their own identity. Could the bumping of Brahms, Chopin and Debussy really make a kid put down his Glock? Could Wagner, Franz and Handel influence kids just say no to drugs? No, it would not. But it would be a fun experiment to observe.
In a different foreign country, another measure is being introduced to combat another public safety issue. Canada will become the first country in the world to require tobacco producers to put warning labels on individual cigarettes. To reduce the appeal of smoking tobacco, warning labels be on every tobacco product as well as on the packaging.
The objective is to render health-warning messages unavoidable. The messages are intended to give “a real and startling reminder of the health consequences of smoking.”
A healthier and safer world and all we need are the right music and in-your-face warnings. Who woulda thunk it?
