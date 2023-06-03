Because stuff, and particularly bad stuff, tends to run downhill, the frequency of bad stuff that happens in Chicago piques my attention. What happens there won’t necessarily stay there. The first holiday and less than a month under a new administration has not been too welcoming to the newly-elected mayor.

Memorial Day weekend in Chicago saw a surge in gun violence with 53 people shot and 11 fatalities. My curiosity keeps me tuned into the public safety measures anytime a new “sheriff” comes to town.

I do my best to avoid becoming a victim of the Chicago violence by going there as little as possible. Whatever values Chicago has to offer nonresidents, especially entertainment, I can find elsewhere within a reasonable driving distance. Other than staying away, I do cross my fingers for the city and keep hope alive that nothing trickles downward.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you