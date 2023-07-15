Leslie Van Houten has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in humanities. Both paid in full, no student debt. For those who subscribe to the pay the debt you incur model, she paid for her higher education by stabbing someone 16 times.

If you are too young to have heard of or too old to remember, Van Houten is one of the surviving members of the infamous Manson Family who viciously and heinously killed seven innocent people in 1969. Van Houten is not only free of debt, after 53 years in prison, she is now free to walk in and breathe the same air as you are.

For stabbing Rosemary LaBianca in the back 16 times by her own admission, she received an initial sentence of death in 1971, but that was overturned after the state abolished capital punishment and her sentence was commuted to life in prison. Van Houten, now 70, was 19 when she committed the murder.

