Voters in Illinois made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded last week as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 35 percent of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 65 percent of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 2,878 voters and 666 nonvoters in Illinois — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
TRUMP VS. BIDEN
In the race for president, Biden led Trump among voters under 45. Older voters appeared to prefer Biden.
Both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to back Biden while white voters leaned toward Trump.
Voters without a college degree modestly preferred Biden. College-educated voters were more likely to prefer Biden.
Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to back Biden. Trump led among voters in small towns and rural areas.
RACE FOR SENATE
In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Richard Durbin was preferred over Republcian Mark Curran among voters under 45. Durbin also had an edge over Curran among older voters.
Both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to support Durbin over Curran. White voters appeared to prefer Curran.
Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to back Durbin.
Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Durbin over Curran while Curran led among voters in small towns and rural areas.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 16 percent of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 28 percent said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Illinois. Forty-four percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 26 percent saying it ranked at the top.
Eight percent named health care, 7 percent named racism and 4 percent named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 36 percent described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 64 percent called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Illinois, 22 percent said that was because their vote doesn’t matter, 19 percent said they don’t like politics generally and 14 percent said they don’t like the candidates.
In Illinois, 76 percent of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 82 percent did not have a college degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!