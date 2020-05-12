With some states beginning to open up for business and relaxing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, a new study on these efforts found Illinois’ stay-at-home order was one of the most restrictive in the nation.
The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed nine metrics to evaluate states, including the reopening of nonessential businesses, large gathering restrictions and the requirement to wear a face-covering in public.
Illinois ranked 48th in the country, making it among the most strict in the nation, according to the report.
Analyst Jill Gonzalez said the study shows Illinois has been slow to lift limitations.
“Here we looked at instead of how aggressive the states are being in terms of shutting things down, this is the opposite,” she said.
Three neighboring states ranked considerably higher than Illinois. Missouri was fourth, Iowa was 10th and Indiana came in at 16th.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked Monday if he was aware of Illinoisans crossing over borders to acquire goods and services. He said there wasn’t much he could do about it, but advised against the practice.
South Dakota topped the list of states with the fewest restrictions while Hawaii had the most restrictions, according to the report.
