ariggenbach

Amanda Riggenbach

When COVID-19 turned life upside down in 2020, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum set out to capture memories of the pandemic through an oral history project called Tumultuous 2020.

As head of the project, I spent the last year talking to Illinoisans about their myriad experiences as they weathered one of the most difficult years in recent history. It was an honor to speak to them directly or listen to their interviews with my colleagues.

The stories we collected highlight the strength within people to continue moving forward amidst incredible obstacles. I think we can all remember the early days of the pandemic, when it was uncertain how we would manage. But as I interviewed people, it became clear that they faced the pandemic with creativity, courage and even humor.

Amanda Riggenbach served as manager for the Tumultuous 2020 oral history project at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. You can listen to the project’s interviews at oralhistory.illinois.gov.

