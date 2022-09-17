Voters in the city of Kankakee will be tasked with making arguably the most important decision for the long-term financial stability of the municipality in decades. Voters will decide on Nov. 8 if Kankakee can retain its home rule status in a ballot proposition.
Basically, home rule allows the city to pass numerous measures, including the power to borrow money through the sale of governmental bonds and to implement new taxes — without taking these measures to the voters through a referendum.
Home rule was made available to Illinois municipalities as a result of the 1970s Illinois Constitution. It gave home rule to communities with a population of more than 25,000. Kankakee’s 2020 census came in at 24,052, so to keep home rule it goes to the voters to decide.
Mayor Chris Curtis and several aldermen have been lobbying voters to allow Kankakee to keep its home rule, and we applaud their efforts. We say Kankakee will be a stronger and safer community with the home rule status. It’s a home run.
At an August news conference, Curtis said home rule allows for more than taxing ability. He said it allows the city to pass certain laws, for example, the chronic nuisance abatement ordinance. It allows for the city to hire experienced police officers.
A loss of home rule will also come with costs to the city. The city codes would have to be re-written in order to reflect the loss of home rule — a cost the taxpayers would have to absorb. Layoffs of city personnel, including police and firefighters might also have to be made.
In addition, property taxes in the city could likely be much higher in order to make up for deficits. Kankakee might also be unable to efficiently maintain city streets, alleys and lighting. Services could also deteriorate due to lack of funds to hire additional staff.
Curtis said recently that the city will discontinue the $35 vehicle sticker for residents if the voters allow home rule to continue. That annual loss of approximately $425,000 would be felt, but Curtis said it would not be anywhere near the devastation of losing home rule powers. We say that’s a win-win for the city and residents.
The ballot proposition on Nov. 8 will read: “Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?” Voters will be asked to respond yes or no.
A “yes” vote would remove that power. A “no” vote would keep home rule in place. A simple majority vote will determine the city’s fate.
The citizens of Kankakee have too much to lose by relinquishing home rule. It’s imperative, for the vitality of Kankakee, that residents vote, “No.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.