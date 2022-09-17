Daily Journal Editorial Board

Voters in the city of Kankakee will be tasked with making arguably the most important decision for the long-term financial stability of the municipality in decades. Voters will decide on Nov. 8 if Kankakee can retain its home rule status in a ballot proposition.

Basically, home rule allows the city to pass numerous measures, including the power to borrow money through the sale of governmental bonds and to implement new taxes — without taking these measures to the voters through a referendum.

Recommended for you