Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the morning. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.