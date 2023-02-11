After listening to the State of the Union address, Americans know why the latest Reuters poll has President Joe Biden at 41 percent approval.

Vice President Kamala Harris polls even lower — despite the obsequious efforts of the most biased media in history that has, in effect, merged with the Democratic Party.

The nation was reminded again why only 37% of Biden’s own party want him to run again.

Victor Davis Hanson is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness. He is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and the author of “The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won,” from Basic Books. You can reach him by e-mailing authorvdh@gmail.com

