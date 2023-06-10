OPED-hanson-GET

U.S. D-Day veterans attend an event at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II “D-Day” Normandy landings on June 6 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

 Getty Images/TNS/Christopher Furlong

Seventy-nine years ago this week, the Allies assaulted the Normandy beaches on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Their invasion marked the largest amphibious landing since the Persians under Xerxes invaded the Greek mainland in 480 B.C.

Nearly 160,000 American, British, and Canadian soldiers stormed five beaches of Nazi-occupied France. The plan was to liberate western Europe after four years of occupation, push into Germany and end the Nazi regime.

Victor Davis Hanson is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness. He is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and the author of “The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won,” from Basic Books. You can reach him by e-mailing authorvdh@gmail.com

