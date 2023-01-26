Last week we welcomed the start of the 103rd General Assembly in the legislature. This is a new beginning and a fresh start to what I expect to be a great new term serving as the representative for the 79th District.

I started the term off with my main priority: listening to constituents. Hearing directly from residents in the district on their biggest concerns in the community and what they’d like to see happen in Springfield. This is how I’ve started every term of my service.

This New Bill Roundtable event serves as a forum for local residents to voice their input on ideas for legislation — changes that would make our community and the State of Illinois better. This is always a beneficial opportunity for productive conversation and feedback, which is why I have held this event consistently throughout my tenure. I am the voice of our community in Springfield, which makes connecting with area residents essential to doing my job. This year’s event was exceptional, and I thank each and every person who took the time to show up and have meaningful conversations.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

