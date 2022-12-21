haas toys for tots

Jessica Kinnersley, left, the district director for State Sen. Jackie Haas, and Haas show some of the gifts for the Toys for Tots organization

 Submitted photo

As we enter the thick of the holiday season we also enter a time of giving. It’s the nature of this season: To give back and ensure that those in our community are taken care of, no matter the circumstances.

One of my favorite parts of being a leader in this community is witnessing the amazing ways our local organizations step up to ensure that this is truly a season of giving.

For me personally, I have worked to support Toys for Tots as my vehicle for giving. It’s a renowned organization that brings the joy of Christmas to some of our youngest residents. Year after year they ensure that toys are given to those in need so that children can have all the fun and excitement of the holiday.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

