...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of
25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.
Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
1 of 2
Jessica Kinnersley, left, the district director for State Sen. Jackie Haas, and Haas show some of the gifts for the Toys for Tots organization
As we enter the thick of the holiday season we also enter a time of giving. It’s the nature of this season: To give back and ensure that those in our community are taken care of, no matter the circumstances.
One of my favorite parts of being a leader in this community is witnessing the amazing ways our local organizations step up to ensure that this is truly a season of giving.
For me personally, I have worked to support Toys for Tots as my vehicle for giving. It’s a renowned organization that brings the joy of Christmas to some of our youngest residents. Year after year they ensure that toys are given to those in need so that children can have all the fun and excitement of the holiday.
While the Toys for Tots name has become so well-known and synonymous with its mission of delivering toys, many forget just how they were started. The program is run by the United States Marine Corp Reserve and has had a vast impact since it began in 1947. Since then, hundreds of millions of toys have been delivered: 627 million to be specific.
This year is also a great milestone for the organization; the 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the program. This extraordinary effort that has transcended decades — and generations of families — can’t go uncelebrated. It’s a great symbol of just how communities like ours across the nation have come together to keep this great tradition of giving alive.
I have seen it the past three years in my own office and this year was no different; I am proud to help participate and ‘fill the box’ in my office with toys — all due to the generosity, compassion and duty felt by our community to contribute.
When each year ends, it’s also a great reminder of gratitude: For what each year brought and best wishes for a brand new year. I am motivated to give back to the community that has given me so much. I am grateful for these opportunities, which include leading our community in Springfield — and it’s even more meaningful as I see just how much we are able to achieve together at times like these.
I want to wish everyone in our 79th community a Merry Christmas and am sending you all the best as we welcome the New Year.
Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.
