On April 9th of this year, House Democrats introduced their final version of the FY23 budget at 5:51 a.m. Most of the residents of Illinois were either still asleep, or just waking up on that Saturday morning. Just a few days earlier, Gov. JB Pritzker, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon spoke to the press about how well budget negotiations went and how excited they were to pass this budget before the deadline.
If things were running so smoothly, why did we vote on this budget while Illinoisans were asleep? Why were Republicans given the 3,400-page budget just two days before it would be called to a vote with clearly not enough time to review the entire thing? It was more clear this year than in the years before that Democrats wanted to pass this budget under cover of the night and without input from Republican legislators. This budget might be the most blatant political budget we’ve ever seen.
The Democrat majority approved the $46.5 billion budget with a vote along partisan lines. Due to the end of some federal benefits that were bolstering our state coffers, revenue is expected to decrease by just under 5.5%. Meanwhile, the operating budget passed by Democrats will increase spending by 10% over the same period. It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand that this spending trajectory is unsustainable.
Not only is this budget unsustainable, but it was passed with zero bipartisan input. Republicans were excluded from all budget negotiations, not only silencing the 45 members in the House, but silencing every single one of the constituents in the districts they represent.
This year, Democrats are painting a pretty picture of our state’s fiscal health while ignoring the structural causes of Illinois’ many decades-long fiscal instability. They’re touting this as a triumph of good management when in reality it’s entirely temporary — the direct result of a massive federal bailout and an inflation-induced sugar high. These federal dollars are temporary and won’t always be there. In fact, under the budget that just passed, the state will have less than $100 million left remaining. Additionally, unprecedented inflation has filled the state’s coffers with unexpected revenues, but when that high crashes, we will still have the same problems.
No structural changes have been made. No permanent property tax relief has been extended. No regulatory relief has been implemented. Eventually, the pressures of inflation will catch up to the expense side of the ledger. Instead of putting these temporary COVID-relief dollars to good use, Democrats are stuffing the budget full of more than $3.6 billion in election year pork projects for their districts.
There will be negative long-lasting economic implications for the people of Illinois. State government is supposed to operate efficiently and effectively for the people. It is currently operating as a complex bureaucratic process that is both inefficient and ineffective.
We need to see change and we need to see it immediately. The best place to start? By working together and collaborating with representatives and stakeholders on both sides of the aisle and in all communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.