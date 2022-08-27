This year in the General Assembly was unlike any other. We had a truncated session to account for the delayed census data, which meant a delayed primary election and an earlier adjournment day in the State Capitol. In Springfield, as lawmakers, we had a lot to get done in a little amount of time.

In total over 400 bills were passed in both chambers of the legislature, but there were a few of note that will make great strides forward in an area that needed to see vast improvement: mental health. As your state representative, I proudly serve on the House Mental Health and Addiction Committee where I was able to see firsthand bills come through the ground level of the legislature that would truly make a difference in our community and the larger state.

This year’s state budget included significant investment in areas of mental health to increase access to the behavioral health system in every region of Illinois.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

Recommended for you