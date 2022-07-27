Perhaps the most difficult part of my job is fighting for my constituents as a member of the minority party. That job is made harder by the extreme gerrymandering in the state of Illinois.

One of the great failings of this state’s political process in recent years is the map drawing we saw take place in 2021. Every 10 years, when the new census comes out, states redraw their district maps with the new, and more accurate, population information they have just received.

In the spring of 2021, before the census data was released, we saw a partisan map-making process play out in a backroom behind a locked door using inaccurate and incomplete data that produced flawed maps. We warned that those maps would be inaccurate and unlawful — and that warning was proven true when official census counts were released in the summer.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

