Among my duties as state representative are serving the constituents of the 79th District — in the entire 79th District itself. That’s why I’m expanding my district office hours in Kankakee to my northern satellite offices at the Monee Village Hall and Park Forest Public Library. I want to ensure that I am accessible to constituents throughout the entire district.

Constituents can stop by the Monee Village Hall (5130 W. Court St., Monee) every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with questions, concerns or issues with state agencies. A little further north, I will also hold office hours at the Park Forest Public Library (400 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest) on the last Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These hours will be available for constituents in the northern part of my district — in areas like Crete, University Park, Park Forest and Monee — and for constituents from all corners of the district.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

