While my district office in the 79th District is located in the heart of downtown Kankakee, the 79th District has changed in the 2021 remap and is very large. We extend from south Cook County all the way down to south of Kankakee. And while many may find it an easy stop while doing their errands to visit my office for state issues, others may find it more difficult to carve out that time during the day.

Because of this, I’m glad to be hosting satellite office hours in Park Forest and Monee. These are opportunities for constituents in the northern part of the 79th District to connect with my office and help resolve issues they may have with state government.

My Park Forest satellite office hours take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at the Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd. On a weekly basis, I have my Monee satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Monee Village Hall, 5130 W. Court St.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

Recommended for you