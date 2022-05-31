As a state representative, there is nothing more important than being able to connect with my constituents at a local level.
My ability to do that is heavily dependent on my district office.
When I am not in Springfield or attending events around district, that’s where I’ll be.
I would be remiss to talk about my district office without mentioning my full-time staff, Jessica and Jeremy, who wear too many hats to count and help things run as smoothly as possible.
So what does my district office staff actually do?
They help with state agency issues (Illinois State Police, Department of Human Services, Healthcare and Family Services, State Treasurer, etc.).
They help with non-state related issues by connecting people with the right resources (a federal or local agency, etc.).
They go to, as well as host, community events with me.
They also meet with constituents, agencies and local elected officials about legislative issues and concerns with me, as well as in my place when I am in Springfield.
The list goes on, but those are a handful of their main responsibilities.
Essentially, if there is anything that one of our community member needs or has questions about, they can come into, or call, the district office and get the help they need.
Not only does the district office provide a direct link between myself and the larger community, but, as I mentioned before, it is my headquarters for a large portion of the year.
I spend a lot of my time working from the district office and am always available to schedule a meeting or call to discuss your thoughts, questions and concerns.
In fact, meeting with constituents is one of my favorite parts of my job as a state representative because it allows me not only to get to know so many people, but it helps me understand the entirety of my district and the community’s needs on a deeper level.
I am proud that I have district staff that cares so much about the community, the entirety of the 79th District, and everyone who lives here with us.
I think anyone would be hard-pressed to find people more passionate, empathetic and knowledgeable as my district team, Jessica and Jeremy.
I am thankful every day that I have them in the district office to help me, and I think you should be too.
My district office is at 370 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901 and our phone number is 815-523-7779. Please feel free to stop by or call us at any time.
