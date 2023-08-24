One part of Illinois’ identity are the rivers and streams that bisect and line our beautiful state. With the Illinois River contributing to the 17th century fur trade route, the Kankakee River being evidence of the glaciers that created it thousands of years ago, and the Mighty Mississippi River powering the Midwest economy, connecting East Dubuque to Cairo and defining our state’s western border.

Yet these rivers, like others and countless streams in our communities, face pollution and neglect that threaten ecosystems and the natural beauty of our state.

According to a March 2022 report from the Environmental Integrity Project, 4,025 miles of rivers have been designated as “impaired for recreation” in Illinois for swimming and primary water contact recreation (not including secondary recreation, like kayaking). Illinois also has 7,565 miles of rivers that are impaired for aquatic life, no data available on water impaired for drinking water. “Impaired’ means the body of water is too polluted to meet the standards for recreation, aquatic life and more.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

