Last week, we adjourned our legislative session after the Democrat supermajority failed to meet their self-imposed budgetary deadline. Instead of a responsible budget that keeps spending in check, we passed a middle-of-the-night budget continuing hundreds of millions of pork projects and includes pay raises for legislators once again.

Illinois desperately needs a transparent budget process.

Earlier this spring, we worked on bills to make Illinois a better place for our constituents across the state. I was proud to be chosen by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie to lead the House Republican Supporting Women & Families working group. In this working group, we are fighting to make Illinois a place where families can move and grow for generations.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

