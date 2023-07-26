What most, if not all, of us want for our hometowns is safety. We want to know we can walk our dogs down the block, drive our cars and live our lives in safety in the communities we call home.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case for many in the Prairie State. We have one of the highest murder rates in the country, and criminals are so emboldened they commit violent crimes in broad daylight. According to the SafeWise State of Safety in Illinois 2023, only 28% of Illinoisans said they felt safe compared to 50% reported nationally.

July brought unfortunate news to our state — we will now be the first in the nation to utilize a system of “no cash bail.” Despite this law being amended multiple times since it first passed in January 2021 — not exactly reassuring for the people it will impact — it hasn’t reduced violent crime affecting Illinois neighborhoods.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

