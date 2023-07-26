What most, if not all, of us want for our hometowns is safety. We want to know we can walk our dogs down the block, drive our cars and live our lives in safety in the communities we call home.
Unfortunately, this has not been the case for many in the Prairie State. We have one of the highest murder rates in the country, and criminals are so emboldened they commit violent crimes in broad daylight. According to the SafeWise State of Safety in Illinois 2023, only 28% of Illinoisans said they felt safe compared to 50% reported nationally.
July brought unfortunate news to our state — we will now be the first in the nation to utilize a system of “no cash bail.” Despite this law being amended multiple times since it first passed in January 2021 — not exactly reassuring for the people it will impact — it hasn’t reduced violent crime affecting Illinois neighborhoods.
There is a balance that can be struck between keeping our neighborhoods safe, preserving citizens’ rights, protecting victims of crime and respecting law enforcement.
The House Republican Caucus launched a Truth in Public Safety working group to address these specific issues. It brings together law enforcement advocacy groups, crime victim advocates, law enforcement and legislators. Together, they are working to create a comprehensive legislative package to address rising violence, drug trafficking and drug addiction as well as the administration of justice in our communities.
I’m working in the General Assembly to represent the interests of the 79th District on this important topic. That’s why I’m sponsoring legislation to charge habitual misdemeanants (HB 1388), ensure there’s no probation for felony sex offenses (HB 1390), making it an obstruction of justice to take a body camera from a police officer (HB 1389), enhance penalties for hate crimes (HB 3329), and make aggravated domestic battery a Class X felony with a 6 to 30 year prison sentence (HB 1387).
I’m also serving on the Literacy Improves Future Endeavors working group and am the chairwoman for the Supporting Women & Families working group to improve other aspects of life in our state that all tie into improving public safety.
All of my introduced public safety bills are currently sitting in the House Rules Committee, unheard by substantive committees. These bills can make a real difference in the lives of so many Illinoisans, and they deserve to be debated or at least heard.
I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to hear House Republican solutions for crime in Illinois that can change our trajectory and keep people safe. I hope to see robust and thorough debate on all the proposed solutions we have to these critical issues this upcoming veto session and next spring.
Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.