The State of Illinois has long had an issue with ethical government. It’s been a problem for some time and one that has been clear to voters, the media, and even amongst elected officials themselves.

As a lawmaker, I have worked to be part of the solution. If we know we have a problem — especially one that is a complete disservice to taxpayers — we must solve it. The difficult part about being a lawmaker in Illinois is that working toward the solution has been an uphill battle amongst Democratic majorities.

Legislation has been filed time and again to rework the state’s ethics code. We have significant loopholes that exist in the laws that have allowed and even enabled bad actors to use their positions of power to the detriment of the state, its businesses and its people. It cannot continue, but it will unless decisive action is taken.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

