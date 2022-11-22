As we enter the season of giving I want to say how grateful I am for the community here. From Kankakee to Gardner to Peotone, collectively, we are a great part of the state of Illinois. Serving as a state representative, I have had the pleasure to see how our community has come together to serve one another, to express their voice, and in more ways than one: Get the job done. It’s been a wonderful thing to be a part of, to lead in, and to represent in our capitol.

This holiday season is no different; it is often where our community shines in giving back to those in need and in finding new ways to contribute to the greater good. I am proud to support a number of those this year to be part of the effort that makes our community so great.

The first is a Thanksgiving Food Drive hosted by Circuit Judge Marlow Jones and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — something that year after year gives food to those in need. No one should go hungry this holiday given the number of donations already collected.

