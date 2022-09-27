The SAFE-T Act has dominated conversations across our community for the past few weeks. It was passed with little discourse, under pressure, and at the last minute — which gave lawmakers little to no time to review the more than 700-page document that would have lasting consequences across our state, including in the lives of our children and our families.

At a time when crime continues to have daunting effects in each and every corner of our state, this was merely legislative action for action’s sake, as opposed to making significant positive change for the wellbeing of our society.

But the problem isn’t just with the lax process in which this bill was passed, it’s the content included. There are countless inconsistencies, errors and loopholes. To put it bluntly: it’s messy. These uncertainties have left questions in every single level of government and that confusion has trickled down to fuel very valid concerns in neighborhoods across Illinois. Some of the most egregious aspects include the following:

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

