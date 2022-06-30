As a legislator, it is extremely important to hear from all the different stakeholders when writing legislation. Without these local voices and the opinions from people who legislation directly affects, state representatives wouldn’t be able to do their jobs well. One of the main avenues to hear these voices, thoughts, and concerns, is through advisory councils.
We are looking to create and hear from advisory councils whenever we get the chance, because we want to give a voice back to the people. For example, I recently voted yes on legislation to create the Indian American Advisory Council. This legislation was just signed into law, and now, one of Illinois’ largest ethnic groups will have a stronger voice in government and the policies that directly affect their community.
I am also hosting different advisory councils with leaders in the 79th District. In fact, I will be hearing from several different local groups and leaders to get their opinions, concerns, questions and suggestions about what I can do going forward, as a legislator, to best help the different groups and people they are advocating for.
I am very proud to be the House representative in a district that has so many passionate people who are willing to advocate so strongly on the behalf of their cause or the people they represent. There would be no advisory councils to listen to if nobody was willing to take up the torch and be a leader for these causes and organizations. Without the people who volunteer their time to participate in an advisory council, legislators across the state would have a far more difficult time adequately supporting the needs of everyone in their district.
While I may be the representative in Springfield for the 79th District, I am often overwhelmed by the kindness, leadership and strength the people of this district show. The things I am able to accomplish in Springfield truly are a testament to how involved and driven my constituents are. I’ve said it before, and I will say it again — I am truly honored to represent each and every community in the 79th District. and I will continue to fight for you.
My district office is at 370 E Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901; phone is 815-523-7779. Please feel free to stop by or call us at any time.
