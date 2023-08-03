Linnea Hjelm

Linnea Hjelm

 2021 - C + N Photography Inc.

CBS News recently proclaimed that “kids in the U.S. and around the world are in crisis.” Self-harm among youth is on the rise, and enduring problems like bullying and sexual assault continue to wreak havoc. Young people feel the impending doom of climate change and await the day when their school is assaulted by an active shooter.

These crises are exacerbated by decisions made by adults. In Florida, local and state legislators threaten and criminalize classroom conversations about gender and race. In Mississippi, voter restrictions create barriers for young voters. And dozens of states across the country have banned or are considering bans on gender-affirming health care for trans youth. Although young people are cited as the beneficiaries of some of these decisions, they play no role in making them. It’s about time that we invite teens to the table.

Jack Flasher coined the term “adultism” to describe adults’ attitudes and behaviors of superiority towards youth. Adultism shows up, for example, in stereotypes that young people, when left to their own devices, are reckless, short-sighted and selfish. At its most extreme, adultism can look like manipulation and abuse. How can we, as adults, address these tendencies and reconsider what young people have to offer?

Linnea Hjelm is a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin School of Human Ecology. She has worked in violence prevention in high schools, colleges and nonprofit organizations with youth and adult leaders.

Recommended for you