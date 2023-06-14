kathryn a. edwards

Kathryn A. Edwards

The latest deal to avert a U.S. government default, with its new work requirements for welfare programs, illustrates a fundamental flaw in America’s social safety net: It’s far too focused on identifying the worthy, to the detriment of the needy.

By official measures, nearly 40 million Americans are living in poverty. Yet not a single public program serves them on that criterion alone. To qualify for benefits, they must also be something else, such as old, disabled, or pregnant. Even then, access isn’t categorical: People must get through a labyrinth of multi-contingent eligibility tests, which might include anything from the size of their savings account balance to some minimum time spent on work-related activities. And if there’s a natural disaster, everything can change.

Worse, different programs don’t often work together. Consider children who age out of foster care, typically at 18. The new debt-ceiling deal exempts them from the work requirements it imposes on recipients of food stamps (officially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP), but only until they turn 24. They’re eligible for Medicaid until age 26, but only if they were in the program on their 18th birthday. They can apply for housing assistance until age 21, but it’s not guaranteed and depends on school enrollment and special education vouchers, which they must use before age 26. Navigating all this would confound anyone, let alone an 18-year-old with no parents.

Kathryn Anne Edwards is a labor economist and independent policy consultant.

