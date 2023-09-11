Editor's Note

Columnist Star Parker is off this week.

A misguided stunt by a single senator with extremist views on abortion is jeopardizing our national security and putting American lives at risk. The blockade on military promotions led by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., comes straight out of a far-right playbook that has long prioritized pregnancy over the lives and well-being of those seeking abortion care. But this time, it’s not just about pushing his ideology on unwilling women. It threatens our military readiness when significant foreign challenges are looming.

In protest of the Department of Defense’s policy of granting some support to members of the military who must travel to secure abortion care, Tuberville has used arcane Senate procedure to stall the president’s ability to fill hundreds of positions within the military. These delays are significant. For example, because of the actions of the senator — who has never served in the military, despite claiming there is “nobody more military than me” — the Marine Corps is, for the first time in more than 100 years, without a permanent leader.

Tuberville has already single-handedly stalled nominations for 301 generals and admirals, and the Pentagon estimates that this number could increase to 650 by the end of the year. In addition to the Marine Corps, the Navy and Army are without permanent top officials. The service of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, will end in September and cannot be extended. These vacancies place unnecessary uncertainty on critical national security roles and send troubling signals to U.S. allies and adversaries; they undermine command authority at senior levels, making it more difficult for our military leaders to lead effectively. And they adversely affect morale at a time when the armed forces struggle with recruitment and retention, potentially affecting staffing for years to come.

Maggie Jo Buchanan is the senior director and senior legal fellow for the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Allison McManus is the senior director for the National Security and International Policy Department at the Center for American Progress. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you