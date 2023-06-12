Last summer, with the support of the White House, the World Trade Organization waived global intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights). Now it’s considering expanding the waiver to include tests and treatments, and since the trade body makes decisions by consensus, it can only do if it gets U.S. support again.

The Biden administration has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to further investigate the issue to inform its decision. But we don’t need a new multi-month study to know the harm a new patent waiver would do.

Biopharmaceutical companies rely for their existence on secure intellectual property rights, including patents, which grant them the exclusive right to sell their products for a set period of time. These rights give companies a shot at recouping research-and-development expenses. Given that it costs, on average, more than two billion dollars to bring a new drug to market, patent protections are essential for keeping these companies solvent.

Kenneth E. Thorpe is chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University. He is also chairman of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.

