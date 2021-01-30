My resolution for 2021 is to follow Hayli’s lead, and turn lemons into lemonade.
We all know how difficult 2020 was for our families, friends, neighbors and businesses. Many, many people are still struggling to make ends meet. It may take years to get back fully on our feet.
But I believe this year will be better.
I first met Hayli Martenez, then an 11-year-old girl from Kankakee, a year ago as I was starting my first spring legislative session as your state senator in Springfield. Hayli tried opening up a lemonade stand outside her house in the summer of 2019, but local health officials shut her down. Because there was no running water or sewer service from her stand to her home, they said she was violating local health rules.
I knew that was wrong. I filed legislation to fix the problem and invited Hayli to testify for it at the Capitol in early March, and she did a great job.
Hayli didn’t understand why her stand was shut down. She knew she didn’t do anything wrong, but just was trying to raise some funds for college. She wasn’t going to give up for what she knew was right.
Shortly after she testified in Springfield, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down most of our legislative activity. But we are not giving up. I am refiling this bill in the current legislative session that is just starting, and I will look forward to working with Hayli again to turn this lemon of local enforcement into sweet-tasting lemonade from her stand when it reopens.
As we organize for the new session heading into February, I will be working on a number of other initiatives to help solve problems like Hayli faced and provide new opportunities for those like her who just want their chance to succeed.
I will propose a work program for teens to help get them into apprenticeships and other employment, and off the streets and out of trouble. I will also work to change state law so retired teachers can more easily come back to work in our classrooms without jeopardizing their retirement status. If there’s anything COVID-19 has taught us, it’s that we have to do whatever we can to support our students and teachers to keep their educational programs on track.
I believe it’s time we get more serious about property tax reform in Illinois, and I will be working to strengthen the state’s Truth in Taxation law to prevent over inflation of tax estimates that drive up our costs and demand more transparency in the process.
I put out a call throughout the 40th Senate District in December for constituents to submit their ideas for legislation, and I received a number of great ideas that I will be developing and pursuing this spring. Thank you for your help.
Finally, I am proud to announce that as I start my first full term in the General Assembly, I have been named chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
I am a fourth-generation farmer, and I know the challenges facing our farms, ranches and rural communities in the 40th District and across Illinois. I will work hard to talk with our industry leaders and farmers as they work tirelessly to strengthen the chain that provides quality, affordable food on our tables.
The Illinois Senate formally begins its work in Springfield on Feb. 9, barring any additional delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am determined to make the best of 2021 and I urge you to contact me anytime I can help: call 708-756-0882, or visit http://www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com/.
