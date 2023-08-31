Darren Guccione

Why would the CEO of a password management software company ever want to get rid of passwords? The answer is obvious.

Passwords litter our brains. They require an endless cycle of updates and have to follow complex rules that at times require a Ph.D. to comprehend. They even need an extra layer of security because they’re not strong enough on their own. Even worse, the pandemic magnified everything wrong with passwords across billions of new devices, which not only shifted to the cloud but also into our homes. In this environment, every application and every endpoint for every user needs — you guessed it — passwords.

If I could throw away passwords as we do with the trash, trust me, I would. Wouldn’t we all?

Darren Guccione is CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. He has served multiple Chicago mayoral administrations as a technology adviser, and he mentors aspiring entrepreneurs who focus on social impact and transformative technologies.

