Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network

About 60% of more than 100,000 people waiting for life-saving organ transplants in the U.S. are from minority communities, yet minorities make up only about 30% of registered organ and tissue donors. In Illinois and Indiana more than 5,000 people are waiting — and nearly 60% are people of color.

Every August, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network joins the national donation community and advocates across the country to call attention to National Minority Donor Awareness Month. Now in its 27th year, the national observance recognizes the life-giving gifts of minority donors and their families, raises awareness about organ and tissue donation with facts and resources to encourage new donor registrations, and highlights the need for improved access to care.

