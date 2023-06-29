karen shragg

Americans recently celebrated the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day. The holiday has changed drastically over the past half century — and so has the natural environment that activists are seeking to protect.

Today’s green activists tend to mark Earth Day by focusing on ways to minimize their personal impact on the environment — through regular recycling, cleaning up local parks, planting trees, driving hybrids or shopping with reusable bags. These environmentally-friendly behaviors are all welcome, of course.

But the activists who celebrated the first Earth Day in 1970 had a broader focus — they were primarily concerned about our collective impact on the environment.

Karen Shragg is an author and environmental consultant. This piece originally ran in the Boston Herald.

