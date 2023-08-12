Kudos to the Daily Journal staff for publishing Stephen Handel and Eileen Strempel’s Guest Viewpoint in the July 29 edition. In this excellent piece, the authors pose a perfect response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to ban the use of race and ethnicity in college admissions by making the case for community colleges’ ability to provide access to higher education for all citizens regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, socio-economic status or any other factor. Community colleges are open-access institutions which meet students where they are at any stage in their life’s journey.

At Kankakee Community College, we feel a sense of pride in being an open-access college because diversity is woven into the fabric of our culture. It’s written into our core values as well as our Philosophy Statement which proudly claims that “KCC is committed to diversity and embraces the value it brings to our college community” and recognizes “that all aspects of diversity enrich the educational experience and advance the mission of the institution.” We embrace “inclusion, respect and sensitivity” as “pillars of our commitment.”

This Supreme Court ruling has no impact on KCC’s admissions process, our core values or the philosophy which informs our everyday practice. KCC is and will remain an open access community college where every student can feel a deep sense of belonging as they access academic and career pathways which lead to family-sustaining jobs right here in the region we serve.

Michael Boyd is the president of Kankakee Community College.

