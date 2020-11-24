This Thanksgiving, I want to send my very best wishes to the people of our city for a peaceful, restorative, safe, and meaningful celebration.
In particular, I’m praying for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic, who are fighting or recovering from COVID-19, or who are having a tough time making ends meet in the wake of the disruption that this brutal virus has caused.
Our family’s Thanksgiving is going to be a bit different this week because of COVID and I’m sure many of yours will be as well.
What hasn’t changed, though, is the opportunity to reflect on what we are grateful for, an exercise that I think is especially important in these difficult times.
I’m so appreciative of my family and friends, for health amid this horrible pandemic, for the frontline workers that keep our city safe and strong, and for the chance to work with a team of leaders and community members to help move Kankakee forward.
This year, I’m also mindful of the opportunity we have to build a stronger city on the other side of COVID-19. As we grieve and fight on, I want to sound a note of hope as we look to better days ahead.
There’s a lot of talk about how things may never be the same after the pandemic and the challenges our city will face. Though we have many steps ahead on a road to recovery, I know we can work through this moment to genuinely revitalize our city.
I know this city - our heart, our spirit, and our grit. We have been working on a “Kankakee Comeback” over the past few years –- and even though our city has been knocked back this year, I "know'' we will bounce back in the long run.
In my administration, we’re going to keep taking bold action to invest in our city, attract people to Kankakee, and build toward a brighter future.
We’re going to get there by doubling down on community engagement, keeping you informed, hearing out our differences, building consensus, and working collaboratively toward a better community. From the business community to our neighborhoods and beyond, we’re going to make sure social distancing doesn’t keep us from working together in the coming months as we bounce back.
Together, we’re going to stay focused on the transformative Riverfront Master Plan and Exit 312 interchange which will be new magnets for investment, tax revenue, and economic opportunity in our city. As we elevate Kankakee in our region, we’ll keep improving life in our neighborhoods, from better city services to safer streets. Along the way, we’ll keep budgeting smartly, with balance, discipline, and a fair shake for our residents.
As we gather around the table this week –- over Zoom or otherwise -– let’s recommit to coming to the table as Kankakeeans first, as we fight to hold the line against COVID-19 and then plan our recovery. I pray that we seize this moment and set a better course for the next generation. Together, I know we will.
Thank you, and may you and your loved ones have a wonderful Thanksgiving that gives you strength in these difficult days.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong
