nolan finley

Nolan Finley

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg launched his latest social media platform, Threads, one day after a federal judge in Louisiana ruled the Biden administration likely colluded with Facebook and other such sites to censor unfavorable views during the pandemic.

The connection between the two events went largely unremarked upon. Progressives were just tickled that Zuckerberg was mounting a competitive challenge to Twitter and its dastardly owner Elon Musk, who dared to challenge their exclusive grip on social media, that they didn’t want to be bothered with the danger of Facebook’s information empire gaining even more dominance.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reported 30 million sign-ups in the first hours after the launch of Threads, an app that looks remarkably similar to Twitter. That number is bound to keep soaring, since Threads is linked to another Zuckerberg company, Instagram, which has 2.35 billion active monthly users.

Nolan Finley is the editorial page editor for the Detroit News.

Recommended for you