The slow decline of the United States Congress continues. The latest example is a practice that has helped individual senators wield disproportionate influence: the “hold.” Once a justifiable way for senators to bring attention to a problem or issue germane to their state, senators are increasingly using the hold as a publicity stunt on matters of national policy.

Three senators currently have holds on various executive-branch nominations. Republican Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, upset about what he sees as the military’s support for abortion, is blocking many military promotions; Republican J.D. Vance of Ohio, in a tantrum over former president Donald Trump’s federal indictment, is blocking Justice Department nominations; and Democrat Bernie Sanders of Vermont is blocking all nominees for health-related positions until the administration has a plan for lowering prescription drug prices.

A “hold” is simply a request from a senator that the chamber not take up a bill or a confirmation vote, typically because that senator is trying to get some issue resolved. Oftentimes a hold is an effort to get a federal agency to do something. Holds exist in part because all senators want this kind of influence for themselves, and so are willing to defer to their colleagues even when they disagree about the reason for the hold.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

