OP-ED-SCHOOLBUS-DRIVERS-COMMENTARY-TB
Buy Now

In addition to family members, bus drivers are often the first people children see in the morning — during children’s best and worst moments.

 Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

How many of us have seen a school bus come to a stop and activate its warning lights and stop arm, and yet a driver proceeds to pass the bus anyway? Imagine the fear that the bus driver must feel, as he or she is tasked with the responsibility of transporting children to and from school every day.

Last week, a child was killed and 23 others were injured in a bus accident in Clark County, Ohio, when a driver of a vehicle heading in the opposite direction veered into the bus driver’s lane. It was the first day of school for the students; unfortunately, it’s a day that those children and the families will never forget.

Moments like this remind us of the importance of those who oversee our children. In addition to family members, bus drivers are often the first people children see in the morning — during children’s best and worst moments. If a child has had a disagreement with a family member, they board the school bus with all kinds of emotions. Bus drivers must drive safely, manage the behavior of the students and minimize conflicts.

Jerald McNair, who has a doctorate in education and a graduate degree in public policy, is a school administrator in South Holland, School District 151, in Illinois.

Recommended for you