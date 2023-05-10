A Yale Law School report estimates that in 2021, 41,000 to 48,000 incarcerated people in the United States were isolated in cells the size of a compact parking space for 22 or more hours each day for two weeks or more. That is a minimum of 330 hours of isolation with one- or two-hour breaks each day.

In Texas, more than 500 people have served more than 10 years in solitary confinement, and an extraordinary 138 have served more than 20 years in isolation. That is torture.

More than a decade ago, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Juan Méndez called on all countries to ban the solitary confinement of prisoners except in very exceptional circumstances and for as short a time as possible, with an absolute prohibition in the case of juveniles and people with mental disabilities.

David Stuart is founder and supervisor of the Incarcerated Survivors’ Initiative at the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

