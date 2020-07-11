Editors note: The following dual guest viewpoint is written by Dr. K. Edward Copeland and retired Judge Kenneth Leshen.
Judge Leshen:
I read with unease the column penned by Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston published in this space last month mourning George Floyd’s death. They decried the violence that attended the mostly peaceful worldwide protests and the looting of “top shelf liquor and 60-inch TVs.” I, too, believe in peaceful demonstration, but I can also understand the ultimate frustration for some who have maintained their end of the social contract and still have no access to the material things that we have mistakenly defined as the American Dream. I understand anger, and destructive rage. What amazes me is that destruction has been such a minimal part of these strong, ongoing demonstrations.
As a member of this community for 40 years, serving first as a legal aid lawyer, then as a public defender, family lawyer and judge, retiring as the judge for drug court and juvenile court, I have had the opportunity and privilege to witness people’s struggles in a very personal way. I understand the lack of resources and inequitable distribution of our inadequate resources. I know about privilege, too.
And as a Jew, I understand in my bones the multigenerational impact of institutional racism, the Pogroms that my ancestors fled, the Holocaust, and the admonition to “Never Forget.” I can never forget the concentration camp number tattooed on my grade school teacher’s arm. I can never forget kids on the bus taunting me as a Christ killer. And I know that many in my community have no idea that my cultural experience as a Jew is very different than theirs as a Christian. These experiences fueled my zeal for the fight for human rights and dignity throughout my legal career. I can never forget the lynchings of Black Americans. And I can’t ignore that terrorizing churches and synagogues and separating children from parents at the border are not actions taken by “good people.” They are crimes against all of us.
Understanding the brutality, pervasiveness and cultural effects of structural racism requires uncovering the links in the chain that bind today to Jim Crow laws, and owning the brutality of their enforcement. They paved the way for the lynching slaughter of thousands of black people and the struggles and murders of the civil rights era. And they paved the way for the murder of so many black people at the hands of police. And they created so many memories, so much intergenerational trauma that is so very hard for all of us to accept. But denial of this harsh realization is a privilege, a privilege not afforded to black people.
At our Passover Seder each year, we read the Haggadah. It tells the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and reminds us that work is required to create freedom. It is a myth to think that freedom really exists for all people in our society, and, difficult as it is, our current time in history affords us the opportunity to look in the face at how black people in America suffer in a way that is very difficult to comprehend through the lens of white privilege. I hear echoes of white people’s voices, people who live in difficult circumstances and have struggled for economic security saying “I am not privileged. I have worked for everything I have,” and I understand that feeling. I have worked for what I have, too. But my journey would have been much different and more difficult had I been cloaked in a different color skin. We need to learn the history of black people in America to truly understand how difficult the journey has been and continues to be for so many of our fellow Americans.
We need to remember that the confederacy tore apart the United States. Enslaved black men, women and children in the 1850’s were worth more money than all the manufacturing and transportation companies in the United States. The white people who profited so richly from the suffering of others could only justify the disparity by creating the ideology of white supremacy. They were not about to give it up without a brutal fight. The bloody war was fought to change this order, and, even after it was won by the Union, the old economic institutions did not die an easy death. Jim Crow was instituted. Black people continued to suffer at every step along the way. And the notion of white supremacy? It survives in both its overt form, and, in the hugely pervasive but so much more insidious fact of white privilege. The institutional racism that was the weapon in this battle is what we are facing as a nation today.
This painful story of the history of our nation needs to be learned, owned, and told to our children and our children’s children., just like the story of the Exodus is repeated, by command of the Almighty, every year in the Passover Seder.
The irony has not escaped me that here I am, yet another old white guy, offering opinions on racism, so I asked my friend, the Rev. Ed Copeland, to write this with me. Rev. Copeland is the pastor of Rockford’s New Zion Baptist Church. He has long been an advocate for equal justice, both as a pastor and as an attorney. We became close when I taught him Hebrew and he read a Psalm in Hebrew at my son’s Bar Mitzvah. We built a cultural bridge that is a treasure in my heart.
Rev. Copeland:
Let me add some personal context to what my friend Ken is saying.
My father, William H. Copeland Jr. who lives in Kankakee, was born in 1933 in Louisiana. He spent his childhood summers in Arkansas with his grandfather who was born in slavery. His grandfather, born in 1852, lived to be 110 years old. My father heard first-hand from my great-grandfather about the unspeakable brutality of American slavery.
My father served in the Korean War, protecting the values of a country that didn’t value him. When he came back from Korea, he had to fight a longer, more sophisticated war for the right to vote, the right for a quality education, the right to live where he wanted, and all of the other basic rights that he now precariously enjoys. He became a pastor and we moved to Kankakee in 1972, where he has continued fighting for equity in education, employment, the electorate, and the criminal justice system over the past 48 years.
Growing up in Kankakee, I worshiped with people, primarily from Mississippi, who were either personally touched by or vicariously traumatized by lynchings in their native state. After graduating from law school, I became one of the first African American public defenders in Kankakee County. I was able to witness firsthand the structural and practical inequities in the criminal justice system.
The bottom line is that slavery and all its hydralike evolutions are not ancient history but unknown history to most Americans. You can get a “world class” education in these yet-to-be-United States yet know nothing about the black experience in America other than the facile reductionist folklore that Rosa Parks sat on a bus, Martin Luther King gave a good speech, and slavery was bad but Abraham Lincoln fixed it.
Your history lessons have been not only incomplete but debilitating. To my white friends, it’s not merely that you were never taught about Juneteenth, or the Tulsa, Rosewood, and other race massacres, or the Red Summer of 1919 (where in the middle of a global pandemic white supremacist terrorism incited race riots across the country). It’s not only that American history courses start with the implicit premise that enslaved people groups had no meaningful history or civilization before Europeans “saved” and enslaved them. Something more insidious is baked into the Western indoctrination scheme. It is the dismissal of the core humanity of the African soul to such an extent that any act of barbarism against it can be justified, any existential pain it experiences will be discounted, and any contribution it makes to the world will be discredited. If you never move past the narrative you inherited in order to digest some ugly truths, we will continue to repeat history to our shame and detriment.
Even given our educational deficits, meaningful relationships with those from cultural tribes other than our own would go a long way in increasing our understanding of what it is like to stand in another’s shoes. As a country, we’ve been socially distancing for a very long time. Most major cities are at least as segregated now as they were when I was a child. We often live a neighborhood away and a world apart in parallel universes that only collide when there is some sort of crisis.
People of color have to learn how to navigate white space in order to survive but the reverse is not true. White people need to understand that the white universe is not universal. Just because you never have been pulled over for no constitutional reason by law enforcement, or always get the benefit of the doubt, or don’t have to justify your presence in certain spaces (e.g., sitting in a Starbucks waiting for a friend, sleeping in a study area, bird watching in a park; all of which have been the subject of 911 calls against black people in recent history) does not mean that your neighbors aren’t experiencing life very differently.
Your distance makes my pain seem unreasonable to you. If you lived in, or even visited periodically, the parallel universe next door you wouldn’t be so cavalier in your analysis of current events because you’d recognize how intense, deep, and pervasive the trauma is.
The journey toward a more just and equitable society is not an easy one but it is one we must be willing to take. Along the way we must love truth more than our cherished fictions if we are to be healed.
The first step forward is to question our inherited narratives and do some actual reading from original sources. For example, the confederate flag, far from being a longstanding emblem of “southern heritage” only became popular in the mid-20th century when it was adopted as a symbol by several segregationist and white supremacist groups in response to the Civil Rights Movement. Another example is Dr. King’s 1963 speech. The part about the dream was a flourish at the end. The crux of the speech was about the social contract that America had broken with African Americans. In that speech he spoke clearly about the very issues we are still facing, when he said “[W]e can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.” Truth will set us free. The spin on historical truth that partisan tribes have fully embraced will keep us shouting at and speaking past one another.
Meaningful interaction with others across the racial divide is another necessary element to brook the experience chasm that is our America. Spend time listening to the citizens in your parallel universe. Your parallel universe is that place close to where you live, work, and worship, where people don’t live, work, and worship like you and are languishing in proximity to abundance, rejoicing despite pain, persevering against tremendous odds. Perhaps the strength of this current wave of protest, and the tenacity of its participants, is a result of the current generation of young American adults coming to know each other much more deeply than their elders have. Once you truly witness the circumstances of someone you have dismissed as “other,” your entire perception is changed. This is true progress toward the great American Dream that all are created equal with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If I am not for myself, who will be for me?
If I am only for myself, what am I.
If not now, when?
— Rabbi Hillel
If you want peace, work for justice.
— Pope Paul VI
May God heal us so that these yet to be United States embody the creed for which it demands allegiance.
