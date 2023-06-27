wg copan

Walter G. Copan

The National Institutes of Health recently rejected a petition that asked the federal government to misuse a decades-old law by imposing de facto price controls on a widely available medicine.

This rejection is welcome news. The law in question, the Bayh-Dole Act, was passed in 1980 to incentivize the commercial development of discoveries arising from federally-funded research for the benefit of the public and the economy. Abusing this law would have negative ripple effects throughout all U.S. industries, threatening America’s global economic competitiveness and national security.

The petition to NIH related to a provision in the Bayh-Dole Act that permits the government to “march in” to a company that had exclusive rights to a patent that came from federally-funded research, and to re-license that patent to others. The catch is that this power must only be used if a product based on such a patent isn’t being made available to the public. It was never intended as a means to set prices on widely available commercial products.

Walter G. Copan, doctorate, is vice president for research and technology transfer at Colorado School of Mines, and senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and co-founder of its Renewing American Innovation project.

