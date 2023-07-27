jcrisp

Crisp

Who would be hurt most by a third-party presidential campaign by the No Labels movement, President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump? It’s hard to say.

No Labels presents itself as a party of the middle ground between the “extremist Far Right and Far Left political tribes,” a refuge for the “exhausted majority” that wants “bipartisan solutions” for America.

No Labels has been coy about whether it plans to actually mount a presidential ticket, but at present the most prominent possibility is some combination of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Utah Gov. and Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., one for president, the other for vice president.

