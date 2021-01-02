As this year like no other comes to a close, I’d like to wish all Kankakeeans a very Happy New Year. Whether you are celebrating with your loved ones at home or at a distance this year, my family and I hope you find peace, joy and inspiration this holiday season.
We have faced serious challenges for most of the past year – from COVID-19 and economic disruption, to the pain of persistent racial injustice and a spirit of division that has swept across our country.
And yet, I see examples of our city rising to these challenges every day. They give me hope and should lift you as well as we turn the page to 2021.
I see the best of our city in the nurses, doctors, mental health professionals and first responders fighting to keep the pandemic at bay while they work to keep us healthy and safe.
I see it in the perseverance of our small businesses who have become innovative and flexible to accommodate their customers.
I see it in the city employees who when called to action, step up for causes such as our recent food drive that provided non-perishable items to a community agency that is helping families who are struggling to put food on the table.
I see so much hope for the future with the young activists peacefully and respectfully fighting for genuine equality for all members of our city.
And I see the best of what we can be in the citizens of different backgrounds and beliefs who come together as one vibrant Kankakee, a close-knit community with grit and heart.
We have much work to do in the year ahead; recovering from the impact of COVID-19, healing our city and continuing to move our community forward. With the COVID-19 vaccine now becoming available in Kankakee, we have reached a critical milestone in the fight against the pandemic and will see this battle through to the end.
On the other side, we look forward to brighter days ahead –- with loved ones reunited, community activities resumed, our kids back in school and our economy back in full swing.
With courage, determination and a spirit of unity, I know we will get there –- and take further strides forward for all parts of this city that we love.
These are some of my wishes for us in the year ahead and my commitment to you as mayor of this great city. Like the bridges over the Kankakee River, let’s connect, build and continue to redefine our community. All is possible when we dream, reach and work together.
Yours,
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong
