Karen Kerrigan

Karen Kerrigan

By Karen Kerrigan

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and a cadre of other liberal lawmakers recently introduced the Strengthening Medicare and Reducing Taxpayer Prices Act, a bill they claim will help America’s seniors by imposing strict price caps on prescription drugs.

The so-called SMART Prices Act is anything but. The legislation would make it practically impossible for investors to finance drug development efforts, thus forcing many small biotech firms out of business. Ultimately, that outcome will deprive patients of lifesaving new treatments.

Karen Kerrigan is president and CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Recommended for you