mark glennon

Mark Glennon

By Mark Glennon

The U.S. Census Bureau this month released new information on people moving from one state to another. Deniers of Illinois’ problem with population loss won’t like it. It’s drawn from its the 2021 American Community Survey and is their most recent report on interstate moving.

It sheds new light on not just Illinois’ shrinkage but on the national reshuffling of where people are choosing to live, which may be among today’s most important political trends.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, and independent research and commentary nonprofit organization.

Recommended for you