By David Kleinschmidt

After traveling across Illinois and with my consulting business, Progressive Agronomy Consulting, I have worked on conservation and nutrient management plans with farmers at all scales. I have seen soil at its unhealthiest and soil at its healthiest. I have seen the power in soil health focused farming practices — witnessed firsthand soil that is bone dry become rich with microbes with the help of living roots and soil health practices.

With seven people dying and dozens injured when a dust cloud enveloped Interstate 55 south of Springfield and made international news, there have been a lot of people commenting about the need to do something to ensure this doesn’t happen again. But this isn’t unprecedented. The Dust Bowl occurred nearly 100 years ago when the topsoil was left loose without anything to hold it in place. Strong winds picked up the soil and blew it across the Great Plains and all the way to the East Coast.

David Kleinschmidt is owner of Progressive Agronomy Consulting in Vandalia.

