Hamtramck, Mich., a city of 28,000 just north of Detroit, is a case study in the promise and perils of American pluralism, and a window on the political forces working to destroy it.

A working-class enclave that’s home to thousands of Muslim immigrants from Yemen and Bangladesh, Hamtramck made news in 2015 when it became the first U.S. city with a majority-Muslim city council. At a time when Donald Trump was falsely claiming to have witnessed “thousands and thousands” of Muslims celebrating the 2001 destruction of the World Trade Center, Hamtramck’s political trajectory seemed a renunciation of the bigotry and lies engulfing the Republican presidential primary.

It looks different now. With socially conservative Muslims in control of the local government, Hamtramck was in the news again last month, this time after the city council passed legislation banning Pride flags from flying on city property.

